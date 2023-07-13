Petro Gazz downs F2 in confusing 3-hour slog; Paat-led Chery routs Gerflor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SIGH OF RELIEF. Petro Gazz spiker Grethcel Soltones reacts during a game in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

The Grethcel Soltones-led Petro Gazz survives a delay-plagued match with F2 to force a first-place tie, while Chery Tiggo breezes through QC Gerflor

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels survived a delay-plagued five-set challenge by the F2 Cargo Movers, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 33-35, 15-9, to rise to a first-place tie in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference Pool B at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, July 13.

Former league MVP Grethcel Soltones reset her PVL career-high in the marathon with 31 points off 26 attacks, 4 blocks, and 1 ace as Petro Gazz tied F2 with identical 3-1 records.

In a precursor of times to come, play was halted early in the fifth set as officials deliberated on an F2 rotation error that knotted the frame at 6-all, which the Cargo Movers eventually pushed to a 9-8 advantage.

Things then spiraled into confusion amid a pivotal Petro Gazz scoring surge as referees and table officials failed to come to a conclusive net touch challenge decision on Soltones that would have given the Angels match point.

In the very next play after a long delay, Petro Gazz then contended a possible rotation error on an Ivy Lacsina hit through a foot fault challenge, which again caused an extended pause in an already drawn-out affair.

Despite the challenge coming way too late as Mars Alba supposedly already scored a block following the contentious Lacsina spike, officials nonetheless awarded match point to Petro Gazz, 14-9, as they concluded that Lacsina came from the backrow and attacked from the front.

Soltones then hurriedly ended the match on a crosscourt shot to complete a 7-0 finishing kick, mercifully stopping the game clock at 3 hours and 13 minutes.

“I’ve been telling my players that people will count us out, but I just told them, everything comes together for good,” said Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro.

“This is the Lord’s battle, so there’s nothing to worry about because you prepared for this. We just trusted each other and trusted the Lord for this win.”

Rem Palma added 12 points for the Angels, while her middle blocker protege KC Galdones scored 6 on 4 blocks, 1 attack, and 1 ace.

Majoy Baron paced the sorry loss with a resurgent 16-point effort. Lacsina added 15 as Dawn Macandili-Catindig tallied 26 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions.

In contrast to the second game of the quadruple-header slate, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers overwhelmed the Quezon City Gerflor Defenders with a stretched out rotation, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18, to boost their semifinal bid over at Pool A with a 2-1 record.

Former PVL MVP Mylene Paat broke out of a mini slump with a game-high 15 points off 10 attacks, 4 blocks, and 1 ace, while EJ Laure, Cza Carandang, and Pauline Gaston each scored 7.

Ex-UST star teammates Imee Hernandez and Eya Laure got going in the first set with 6 and 3 points, respectively, before being held out for the remainder of the game.

Rookie hitter Alyssa Bertolano paced Gerflor’s descent to a 0-2 record with 15 points, 12 excellent receptions, and 7 excellent digs.

Defending champion Creamline takes on PLDT in a 4 pm heavyweight clash, while Cignal battles win-starved Farm Fresh at 6:30 pm to complete the four-game slate. – Rappler.com