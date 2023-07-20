Creamline downs rival F2 in PVL semis 5-set rollercoaster

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP GROUP. The Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate after a point in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals

Creamline's prestigious circle of PVL MVPs deliver in a five-set semis thriller over F2, with recovering captain Alyssa Valdez also resetting her conference-high scoring mark

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers survived a 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals challenge that only their fiercest rivals could deliver, as they downed the F2 Cargo Movers in a five-set marathon, 12-25, 25-15, 23-25, 30-28, 15-7, at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, July 20.

Jema Galanza led the balanced effort with 20 points on 17 attacks, 2 aces, and a block for Creamline, which rose to 2-0 in the round-robin semifinals by way of the win and a carry-over win against PLDT.

Other Cool Smashers MVPs also contributed heavily in the marathon, with Tots Carlos finishing with 19 points, Alyssa Valdez with a conference-high 17, and Ced Domingo tallying 16, hiked by a game-high 6 blocks.

With Creamline looking all set for a fifth-set forcer in the fourth off a 20-10 lead, F2 seemingly came out of nowhere with a huge 15-4 comeback, ending with an Ivy Lacsina match point-clinching hit, 25-24.

Jitters, however, got the best of both teams as a nerve-wracking trade of errors and kills from Valdez and fellow former MVP Myla Pablo pushed the fourth to a 28-all tie.

The Cool Smashers then breathed a sigh of relief in the end as a Domingo quick attack and Galanza off-the-block kill finally averted disaster and set the stage for a deciding fifth frame, 30-28.

Perhaps coming as a surprise to both squads, tentative reception doomed F2 on the way to a huge 8-1 Creamline lead, capped with a Valdez block on Pablo – all but securing the win for the defending champions.

Back-to-back Galanza kills then created a 10-point separation, 14-4, before a Risa Sato finishing kill halted F2’s last-gasp comeback at just a 3-0 run.

“F2 really didn’t want to give the game to us. Every conference where Creamline and F2 match up, it’s always a struggle,” said Creamline head coach and birthday boy Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

“We’re happy that we got the win because every semis game is so important. I thank the players for saying they’re not tired even though they clearly are. They delivered especially in the crucial points of the game.”

Pablo, who gave up her starting spot for Lacsina and Jolina dela Cruz, showed she is always ready for extended minutes with a game-high 27-point explosion in F2’s descent down a 1-1 slate.

Lacsina added 13 points, while Kianna Dy was held to just 9 after suffering an apparent right leg injury early in the fourth set and did not return. – Rappler.com