Streaking Creamline downs Vietnam to book PVL Invitational finals return

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEVENTH HEAVEN. The Creamline Cool Smashers huddle after a point in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals.

The undefeated Creamline Cool Smashers cruise to their seventh straight win in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference to clinch a return to the tournament's knockout final

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers steamrolled their way back to the PVL Invitational Conference knockout final with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 sweep over Vietnam guest team Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, July 25.

Possible four-time MVP candidate Tots Carlos once again led the winning charge to a 4-0 record with 16 points off 14 attacks and 2 blocks. Jia de Guzman steered the offense with 17 excellent sets, while Alyssa Valdez powered through a late collision with Ced Domingo to finish with 11 points.

Coming off a pair of tight escapes in the first two sets, including a comeback in the opener from down 10-16, Creamline continued to hold Vietnam at arm’s length in the third, frequently taking small leads that did not last long thanks to Bac Ninh’s feisty defense and timely attack bursts.

However, Vietnam sputtered right when it needed to make its final comeback rally as the Cool Smashers fired a 5-0 finishing kick, ending with a Domingo block on Xuan Le to seal the gold medal match return.

“We’re thankful that the players responded to what we were telling them to do, and maybe that’s why we’re in the finals again,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

“Of course, all the teams want to be the champion, but our goal is not yet done. A few games remain. Hopefully we get those, and we’ll continue to work for them.”

Huong Nguyen paced the loss with a game-high 19 points, while Le added 10. Captain Oanh Nguyen tallied 8 points, but her night ended in disaster after a non-contact left knee injury had her stretchered off the playing court early in the third set and not return.

PVL | WATCH:



Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh captain Oanh Nguyen gets stretchered off the floor after a bad fall early in the third set, with Creamline leading, 4-3.#PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/x9aNOOGXbu — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 25, 2023

Still left on the double-header slate is Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze taking on the F2 Cargo Movers.

A Japan win will eliminate Vietnam, F2, and the Cignal HD Spikers from contention. – Rappler.com