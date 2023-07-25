Kurashiki ousts F2 to stay rolling in PVL title hunt; Cignal, Vietnam also booted

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BLAZING THROUGH. Kurashiki Ablaze spiker Asaka Tamaru attempts an attack over the F2 defense in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals

The undefeated Kurashiki Ablaze reduce to ashes the PVL Invitational Conference title hopes of the F2 Cargo Movers with a statement sweep, also ousting winless Vietnam and idle Cignal in the process

MANILA, Philippines – The Kurashiki Ablaze once again proved they have the mettle to seriously contend for a championship as they ousted the shorthanded F2 Cargo Movers in a statement sweep, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, July 25.

With their third straight win, the Japanese guests mopped away half the league’s semifinals cast, eliminating F2 (1-3), the Cignal HD Spikers (1-3), and Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh (0-3) in one swoop.

Only the PLDT High Speed Hitters (2-2) stand in Kurashiki’s way to the knockout final, where the defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers (4-0) already await after a sweep of Vietnam earlier in the day.

Ablaze top scorer Asaka Tamaru stayed hot in the three-set cruise, powering down 19 points, all off attacks, while middle blocker Akane Hiraoka chipped in 9 off 6 hits, 2 aces, and a block.

Midway through the third set with their backs against the wall, the Cargo Movers brought the fight to Kurashiki with an Aby Maraño quick attack to force a 15-all deadlock.

A floor defense showdown then ensued between Dawn Macandili-Catindig and Kurashiki’s elite anchors, with the Ablaze eventually pulling away in the crucial endgame stretch and all but sealing the deal off a Hiraoka hit for the 22-18 separation.

F2 only managed two more attack points before Tamaru hammered down one last through-the-block hit for the win.

“The F2 players are big and fast. We felt there were many chances where we could have lost and we felt how many fans [F2] had,” said Kurashiki head coach Hideo Suzuki through an interpreter. “Thankfully, we had a great performance.”

Two-time PVL MVP Myla Pablo and resurgent blocker Majoy Baron each scored 12 in the sorry loss, as the Cargo Movers – winless in the semifinals – continued to feel the full brunt of losing star spiker Kianna Dy to a right knee injury.

Catindig also carried the defense with 19 excellent digs, while replacement opposite hitter Ara Galang scattered 7 points, 7 excellent receptions, and 5 digs. – Rappler.com