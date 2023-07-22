Volleyball
Volleyball
Premier Volleyball League

Kurashiki Ablaze roll to fiery PVL debut over Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh

JR Isaga

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kurashiki Ablaze roll to fiery PVL debut over Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh

BLAZING START. Kurashiki spiker Tamaru Asaka reacts in-game in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals

PVL Images

Japan's Kurashiki Ablaze, displaying impeccable floor defense and in-sync offense, dominate Vietnam's Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh in their PVL debut after a close first-set loss

MANILA, Philippines – The Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan impressed in their PVL debut with a four-set win over Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11, as the 2023 Invitational Conference semifinals continued at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, July 22.

Tamaru Asaka was indeed ablaze for Kurashiki on offense with a game-high 29 points off 28 attacks and 1 block, while libero Takahashi Kaoru anchored the stellar floor defense with 31 of the team’s 73 excellent digs.

Fully recovering from a first-set escape by Vietnam with two bounce-back routs in the second and third, Kurashiki fully found its groove in the fourth as it rolled to a 10-4 start, which its foe was never able to recover from.

The Vietnamese only managed to get within 8, 8-16, before Asaka and captain Yana Yukino conspired for a final 9-3 breakaway, ending with a game-ending Yukino kill off the block – her 17th point – for the win.

“At first, they had a great start on their block numbers so my confidence kind of sunk. But eventually, I was able to adjust so I got my scoring going,” Asaka said through an interpreter.

Huong Nguyen paced the loss with 14 points, as captain Oanh Nguyen and Xuan Le backstopped with 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Kurashiki gets its first taste of local action on Monday, July 24, as it takes on the Cignal HD Spikers at 4 pm, while Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh faces the PLDT High Speed Hitters at 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

international volleyball