Kurashiki Ablaze roll to fiery PVL debut over Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan impressed in their PVL debut with a four-set win over Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11, as the 2023 Invitational Conference semifinals continued at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, July 22.

Tamaru Asaka was indeed ablaze for Kurashiki on offense with a game-high 29 points off 28 attacks and 1 block, while libero Takahashi Kaoru anchored the stellar floor defense with 31 of the team’s 73 excellent digs.

Fully recovering from a first-set escape by Vietnam with two bounce-back routs in the second and third, Kurashiki fully found its groove in the fourth as it rolled to a 10-4 start, which its foe was never able to recover from.

The Vietnamese only managed to get within 8, 8-16, before Asaka and captain Yana Yukino conspired for a final 9-3 breakaway, ending with a game-ending Yukino kill off the block – her 17th point – for the win.

“At first, they had a great start on their block numbers so my confidence kind of sunk. But eventually, I was able to adjust so I got my scoring going,” Asaka said through an interpreter.

Huong Nguyen paced the loss with 14 points, as captain Oanh Nguyen and Xuan Le backstopped with 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Kurashiki gets its first taste of local action on Monday, July 24, as it takes on the Cignal HD Spikers at 4 pm, while Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh faces the PLDT High Speed Hitters at 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com