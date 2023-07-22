PLDT revives semis fire with shock rout of F2; Choco Mucho sweeps Chery for 7th

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STATEMENT MADE. The PLDT High Speed Hitters huddle after a point in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals

Royse Tubino leads PLDT's shock sweep of F2 in a battle of shorthanded PVL semis contenders, while Choco Mucho settles for seventh in a rout of once-favored Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters sparked up their 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinal winning fire with a huge momentum-boosting blowout of the favored F2 Cargo Movers, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, July 22.

Off-season recruit Royse Tubino carried the offense with a game-high 20 points off 18 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace for a PLDT side missing hitters Me-an Mendrez and Jovy Prado.

Fiola Ceballos scored 9 while Rhea Dimaculangan tallied 14 excellent sets in the High Speed Hitters’ crucial win to rise to a 1-2 record.

Setting the tone with a pair of early scoring spurts in its first two set wins, PLDT continued to fend off F2 early in the third with a slight 8-7 edge.

However, the Cargo Movers just could not seem to find any sort of groove as the High Speed Hitters again sped away with a pivotal 8-3 surge, capped by a Tubino crosscourt kill to force the second technical timeout.

More PLDT hits coupled with F2 errors saw the game leaders’ advantage balloon as high as 9, 20-11, off an Elaine Kasilag net touch, shortly before reserve Erika Santos put the Cargo Movers out of their misery with a pair of crosscourt hammers to end the match.

“Of course we’re very happy that the players bounced back from a somewhat bad game against Cignal, but the schedule is just difficult,” said PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort in Filipino. “Even F2 just came off a five-setter that finished at 10 pm.”

“Rest is really important and we’re all really lacking in it. I guess we just chanced upon F2 being tired and we took advantage of the situation.”

Coming off a 27-point eruption against Creamline, two-time MVP Myla Pablo once again paced the loss, but this time with just 10 points.

Veteran blockers Aby Maraño and Majoy Baron each scored 9 as F2 failed to fill the offensive hole left by possibly injured star Kianna Dy, who left the fourth set against the Cool Smashers to have her knee iced and never came back.

Still left on the quadruple-header slate is undefeated defending champion Creamline taking on the streaking Cignal HD Spikers at 4 pm, while debuting Vietnamese squad Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh tussles with fellow guest team Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan at 6:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans pummeled the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-20, 26-24, 25-15, in a battle of early conference favorites to settle for seventh place.

Rising star Caitlin Viray once again proved she is worthy of her starting opposite spiker spot, powering down 22 points in just three sets off 17 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces. Choco Mucho top scorer Sisi Rondina was not far behind, backstopping her former UST teammate with 15 points.

Former MVP Mylene Paat paced the loss with 15 points as once-favored Chery Tiggo limped to eighth place in the 13-team field.

Pauline Gaston scored 12 while top rookie recruit Eya Laure added 11 points and 14 excellent receptions. – Rappler.com