Returning Kim Fajardo tempers self-expectations after two-year layoff

PACING. Kim Fajardo (right), playing here with Ara Galang, keeps realistic expectations after an impressive court comeback.

After two years battling a recurrent right knee trauma and other ailments, Kim Fajardo makes her PVL pro league debut, and helps F2 sweep defending champion Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year wait, F2 star setter Kim Fajardo made her return to the volleyball court, and helped the Cargo Movers to a dominant straight-sets sweep over the defending PVL champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Friday, March 18.

Even without fans in attendance, F2 staff and Fajardo’s teammates filled the Paco Arena with raucous cheering when the 28-year-old checked in late in the second set, and when she scored her first point midway through the third frame.

After playing just one full set, Fajardo still led the Movers with 11 excellent sets in just 22 attempts to go with 2 points.

But even after the impressive outing, the multi-time Philippine Super Liga (PSL) Best Setter is tempering her expectations after her limited appearance.

“I haven’t really integrated with the team yet, just from the sidelines. I wasn’t even expecting to be called to play today,” she said in Filipino after the game.

“This is my first time after two years to play in an actual game, but I think I did well enough. I’m finding my way around the offense, but I know these players and system already. I just need to get my conditioning up.”

Prior to her return, Fajardo had been battling a recurrent right knee trauma on top of other ailments through the years.

Because of this, the three-time UAAP champion is staying vigilant regarding her physical condition after having her first pro game under her belt.

“I’m taking a good look at my knee. I don’t know if I’d go 100% inside, or how much effort should I give,” she continued. “Earlier, maybe I was at around 70 to 80%. I’ll see if my knee swells, but so far, I feel good.”

Fajardo can see whether or not she can keep up her elite playmaking on Sunday, March 20, 3 pm, as F2 takes on the revamped Cignal HD Spikers. – Rappler.com