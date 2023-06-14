PVL packs 2023 Invitational Conference to 12-hour quadruple-headers

The PVL releases its first 2023 Invitational Conference schedule, featuring a packed two-month run filled with 9:30 am quadruple-header start times

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine volleyball fans are likely set for all-day PVL action thrice a week once the 2023 Invitational Conference kicks off on June 27.

If the first schedule edition released late Tuesday night, June 13, is set to push through, the league is implementing a quadruple-header schedule starting 9:30 am as early as July 11, the fourth game day following three triple-headers.

Here’s the initial schedule for the PVL Season 6 Invitational Conference, set to start on June 27 at the FilOil EcoOil Arena. | via @philipptionary



The succeeding games then tip off around 12 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm, thus ending an average quadruple-header day around 8 to 9 pm for a near 12-hour volleyball experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Kicking off the loaded conference featuring 11 local teams and at least two foreign squads on June 27 is a 1:30 pm clash between returning ex-Philippine Superliga (PSL) team Foton Tornadoes and the Cignal HD Spikers parading new recruit Vanie Gandler with veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga.

Meanwhile, the F2 Cargo Movers, fresh off a UAAP award winner haul led by La Salle champion Jolina dela Cruz, are set to welcome another PVL debutant at 4pm: the Farm Fresh Foxies carrying the core of two-time reigning NCAA champion CSB Lady Blazers.

Lastly, at 6:30 pm, the defending conference champion Creamline Cool Smashers – now made stronger with the addition of beach volleyball star Bernadeth Pons – gauge the might of the retooled Chery Tiggo Crossovers set to debut former UST and NU stars like Eya Laure and Jen Nierva.

Other teams’ first games to watch out for include the Quezon City Gerflor Defenders’ pro league debut on June 29, 1:30 pm, against Creamline, followed at 4 pm by star spiker Sisi Rondina’s indoor volleyball return with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans against Farm Fresh.

On July 1, former Ateneo captain Faith Nisperos officially trades in Blue Eagle colors for neon pink as her Akari Chargers take on the PLDT High Speed Hitters now reinforced by ex-Army leader Royse Tubino.

Still missing from the equation are the two overseas guest teams, but similar to the previous Invitational Conference, both are likely shoo-ins in the round-robin semifinals happening right after the elimination round.

The PVL has yet to respond for comment, but the composition of the schedule was likely done that way to make ample room for the Philippines’ hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will surely demand availability from multiple venues as practice courts by August.

Also worth noting is the gap between July 2 to 10, which was likely done to make way for the Manila leg of the prestigious Volleyball Nations League featuring the sport’s best teams around the world.

Nonetheless, the PVL schedule as always is subject to change as the countdown clock to the conference’s tip-off date continues to tick. – Rappler.com