Creamline scores huge comeback over Choco Mucho; Petro’s Salas, Van Sickle combine for 72

CHAMPION'S RESOLVE. The Creamline Cool Smashers huddle after a point in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference

Creamline comes back from a 14-23 third-set deficit against Choco Mucho to complete a sister team sweep, while Petro Gazz leans on its dynamic duo Wilma Salas and Brooke Van Sickle to carve out a five-set win over PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – Heading to the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference quarterfinals, the Creamline Cool Smashers hurdled a major test after facing sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Down 23-14, and 24-19 in the third set, the Cool Smashers found their resolve and downed the Flying Titans in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, 31-29, before over 9,000 spectators at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, August 17.

“Honestly, I (was focused) on leading my teammates, knowing that if we were going to (come back), we were going to do it together, and I just really appreciated them feeding me the ball,” Creamline import Erica Staunton said after the game.

“I was feeling good in the third set, it took me a minute. My teammates really had my back throughout the game,” she added.

The American reinforcement dropped 19 points, built on 17 attacks and 2 blocks, helping lead the team to its fifth win in seven games.

Bernadeth Pons added 12 markers, 14 excellent receptions, and 13 excellent digs for the Cool Smashers, which took an hour and 40 minutes to take the victory.

Pangs Panaga provided 8 valuable points to the effort, scoring big points down the stretch to help the Cool Smashers pull the rug under the feet of the slumping Flying Titans.

Despite wilting under pressure, it seemed that Choco Mucho was close to forcing the fourth set, after a spike by setter Mars Alba to make it 30-29, her final point before being benched.

Panaga then scored a kill block, before Staunton sealed the deal with a cross-court attack.

“We are happy since we were able to recover in the third set,” head coach Sherwin Meneses said after the game.

“It boosted our morale, since we were challenged in the third set as we dug ourselves out of a big hole,” he added.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat was the lone double-digit scorer for the Flying Titans with 10, as the team inches closer to elimination from playoff contention with a 2-5 slate.

Petro Gazz escapes PLDT in 5-setter, Chery Tiggo keeps ZUS Coffee winless

Meanwhile, Wilma Salas and Brooke Van Sickle combined for 72 points after towing the Petro Gazz Angels to a close five-set contest against the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14.

Salas dropped 40 points, while the PVL All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player contributed 32, as the duo scored the game’s last two points to secure the win.

Petro Gazz improved to a 4-3 record, tying its record with the Capital1 Solar Spikers for share of sixth, while the High Speed Hitters, already assured of a spot in the quarters, fell to 5-2.

On the other hand, Lena Samoilenko scored a team-high 25 points for PLDT.

In the curtain raiser, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers dispatched the winless ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles in consecutive sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19.

Despite not having Ara Galang – who was out due to a shoulder strain – the Crossovers leaned on the 28-point outing of Khat Bell, as their team improved to a 5-2 slate and a tie with PLDT.

Asaka Tamaru top scored for the Thunderbelles, which fell to a 0-7 record, with 12 markers, while Michelle Gamit added 9. – Rappler.com