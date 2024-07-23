Akari import drops 38 in 5-set Choco Mucho reversal; Capital1 shocks champ Petro Gazz

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEROES. Capital1's Leila Cruz (left) and Akari's Oly Okaro in action in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference

Underdogs rule a stormy PVL triple-header as Akari climbs from a 2-set hole against contender Choco Mucho, while Capital1 nails only its second franchise win in a massive upset sweep of champion Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – It was an underdog’s special day at the PhilSports Arena, as multiple favored teams either struggled or lost altogether in a rainy Tuesday, July 23 PVL triple-header, highlighted by Akari’s stunning reversal over contender Choco Mucho from two sets down, 18-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13.

Import Oly Okaro barged into the history books with a heroic 38-point explosion on 33 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks, marking the fifth-highest scoring output in league history and the most for an Akari player since Olympian Prisilla Rivera set the top PVL mark with 44 in the 2022 Reinforced Conference.

Coincidentally, both scoring explosions happened at the Flying Titans’ expense, and both in five-set decisions. Between Rivera’s history-making game on November 3, 2022, and Okaro’s masterful Tuesday showcase, Akari did not even win a set against Choco Mucho, losing all its three matches in sweeps.

“I was still in destroy mode, because I was just thinking even if we lost the first two sets, it didn’t mean anything to me. I just really wanted to win. I just wanted to do everything that we could to win,” Okaro said, as Akari rose to a 2-0 slate while dropping Choco Mucho to a 0-2 hole in Pool B.

“We wanted to fight. I just reminded the team to stay focused and patient because it was going to be a long game.”

Kamille Cal set up Okaro and the rest in the winning cause with 22 excellent sets, while Grethcel Soltones scattered 12 points, 13 excellent receptions, and 9 excellent digs. Former Akari star Dindin Santiago-Manabat led the Titans’ losing cause with 16 as import Zoi Faki scored 14.

Capital1 routs defending champion Petro Gazz in stunning sweep; Cignal survives feisty ZUS Coffee

Continuing the underdogs’ momentum, the Capital1 Solar Spikers nabbed only their second franchise win in shocking fashion: a 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 blowout of the defending champion Petro Gazz Angels.

Import Marina Tushova shone brightest in the Pool B win, squeezing out a game-high 24 points in just three sets, while returning Fil-Am setter Iris Tolenada commanded the offense with 15 excellent sets.

Captain Jorelle Singh added 9 points, same as middle blocker Des Clemente, who excelled at the nets with a game-best 5 blocks as the Roger Gorayeb-coached Capital1 tied Petro Gazz with a 1-1 record.

Reigning All-Filipino MVP Brooke Van Sickle went down swinging with 19 points in the loss, while import Wilma Salas only scored 7 on a 7-of-39 attack clip. The Angels also missed the services of captain middle blocker Remy Palma and two-time PVL MVP-turned-reserve Myla Pablo.

Kickstarting the stormy afternoon, the Cignal HD Spikers fended off a valiant four-set challenge from the upstart ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles, 25-18, 29-27, 21-25, 25-22, to keep a spotless 2-0 hold atop Pool B alongside Akari.

Import MJ Perez led the winning charge with 30 big points, backstopped by 16 from former MVP, captain Ces Molina.

PVL champion spiker Asaka Tamaru led ZUS Coffee’s descent to a 0-2 slate with 23 points, and had ample help in the encouraging loss with 14 and 13 points, respectively, from youngsters Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit. – Rappler.com