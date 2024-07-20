Shorthanded Creamline averts disastrous start to PVL Reinforced tilt; PLDT, Chery rise to 2-0

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOUNCED BACK. The Creamline Cool Smashers huddle after a point in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference

Creamline import Erika Staunton and Michele Gumabao combine for 47 points as the severely shorthanded Cool Smashers rally past upstart Farm Fresh for their first Reinforced Conference win

MANILA, Philippines – Perennial PVL contender Creamline averted a disastrous start to its 2024 Reinforced Conference campaign after powering past upstart Farm Fresh in a four-set breakthrough, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, July 20.

Import Erika Staunton redeemed herself after a somewhat muted 20-point debut in the Cool Smashers’ five-set loss to PLDT, rallying with a better 26-point outing on 23 attacks and 3 blocks to go with 14 excellent receptions against the Foxies for a 1-1 record.

Still without former PVL MVPs Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, and Alas Pilipinas national team commit Jema Galanza, Creamline’s local cast found its leader in veteran hitter Michele Gumabao, who supported Staunton with 21 points on 19 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace.

Reigning All-Filipino Best Setter Kyle Negrito commanded the offense with 20 excellent sets as Bernadeth Pons recorded an all-around line of 9 points, 19 excellent receptions, and 12 excellent digs.

Import Yeny Murillo paced Farm Fresh’s second straight loss with a game-high-tying 26 points, as local opposite hitters Caitlin Viray and Trisha Tubu each supplied 12 points.

Chery Tiggo, PLDT score sweeps, rise to Pool A top-spot share

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers rolled to an easier decision, cruising over the Nxled Chameleons, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23, for a 2-0 start to the conference.

Import Khat Bell led all scorers with a 21-point eruption in just three sets, while veteran Ara Galang, donning a Slam Dunk-inspired Hanamichi Sakuragi red hairdo, scrapped her way to an 11-point finish built on 7 attacks and 4 blocks to go with 11 excellent digs.

Wingers Lycha Ebon and Jho Maraguinot paced Nxled’s slide down a 1-1 slate with 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Lastly, the PLDT High Speed Hitters rolled to the triple-header’s most lopsided affair as they pummeled the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17, to rise alongside Chery Tiggo with identical 2-0 cards atop Pool A play.

Super scorer Lena Samoilenko posted a game-high 14 points on 11 attacks and 3 blocks. Fiola Ceballos scored 10, while Kath Arado led the defensive end with 16 excellent digs and 9 excellent receptions.

France Ronquillo paced Galeries’ second straight loss with 11 points. – Rappler.com