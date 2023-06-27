Valdez returns as Creamline sweeps Eya Laure-led Chery; Cignal downs Petro Gazz

SLOW AND STEADY. Creamline superstar spiker Alyssa Valdez attempts an attack over the Chery Tiggo defense in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

Tots Carlos explodes for 24 points in just 3 sets of Creamline's sweep over new-look Chery Tiggo, capping off a night of celebration sparked by Alyssa Valdez's PVL return from injury

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers rolled to a dominant debut in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, drubbing their new-look rivals Chery Tiggo Crossovers with a late third-set pullaway, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17, in the packed FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, June 27.

Returning to her original opposite spiker spot, three-time league MVP Tots Carlos showed just how comfortable she was with a 24-point explosion in just three sets off 21 attacks and 3 blocks.

Jema Galanza added 12 points while superstar spiker Alyssa Valdez chipped in 3 points and 10 excellent digs in her triumphant PVL on-court return since injuring her right knee in December 2022.

Earning its way to a commanding two-set lead off consecutive nip-and-tuck frames, Creamline finally saw the fruits of its hustle pay off in the third, as the Carlos-led offense turned a 7-all tie to an 19-11 separation off a pivotal 12-4 run.

Sizzling hot in winning time, the Cool Smashers then peaked their breakaway surge with a 9-point gap, 21-12, off a Ced Domingo block, which Chery Tiggo never recovered from despite its best comeback effort in the end.

Super rookie Eya Laure seamlessly transitioned from the UAAP to the pro ranks with a statement debut, leading the Crossovers in the loss with 14 points, all off attacks, plus 15 excellent receptions.

Former MVP Mylene Paat came second with 9 points, while spiker-turned-blocker Pauline Gaston tallied 6 points hiked by 2 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers bucked a first-set loss and took down the Petro Gazz Angels in four, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22, led by a 22-point effort from Ces Molina.

Former Army star Jovelyn Gonzaga, in her first indoor volleyball foray this year following a SEA Games stint on the sands, picked up right where she left off with 13 points, 20 excellent digs, and 6 excellent receptions.

Rookie spiker Vanie Gandler, on the other hand, had a decent professional debut with 8 points.

Former PVL MVP Grethcel Soltones paced the loss with 22 points on 20 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, while Jonah Sabete backstopped the offense with 21 points.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Djanel Cheng, fresh off a national team stint in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, played spot minutes off the bench, while Korea-bound middle blocker MJ Phillips sat out in street clothes. – Rappler.com