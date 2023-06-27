Rookies show off as F2 earns close sweep of PVL debutant Farm Fresh

RISING ROOKIE. F2 rookie spiker Jolina dela Cruz attempts an attack over Farm Fresh spiker Gayle Pascual in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

F2 fields its star rookies to great effect, as the likes of Mars Alba and Jolina dela Cruz provide great support in the close win over PVL debutant Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines – The new-look F2 Cargo Movers rolled to a sweeping debut in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, blanking league debutants Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, in the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, June 27.

Ivy Lacsina, who has been converted from middle blocker to open spiker, led the win with 13 points off 12 points and a block, while UAAP Season 85 Finals MVP Mars Alba made the most of her starting setter gig with 14 excellent sets.

Alba’s fellow La Salle champion teammate likewise had a decent debut with 7 points, tied with veteran blocker Majoy Baron.

Coming off close losses in the first two sets, Farm Fresh stayed competitive deep into the third frame, turning a 13-17 deficit to an 18-all tie off a 5-1 run capped by a Jessa Dorog ace.

Still tied at 23-all following a Zamantha Nolasco ace, F2 broke open the tiniest of windows right at the very end, as captain Aby Marano hammered a quick attack before Dela Cruz iced the match with one last ace for the win.

“We are happy we won, but we still have to learn more. We have to make better connections with each other, especially since Mars is new, and she still has adjustments to do,” said F2 head coach Regine Diego in Filipino.

“Of course, we won’t stop with this win. We still have a lot to clean up,” Diego added.

Former NCAA Finals MVP Gayle Pascual made the most of her debut with 10 points off 7 attacks and 3 blocks, while ex-Adamson standout Kate Santiago scored 7 in just two sets played.

Former Lady Falcons star rookie Trisha Tubu, for her part, chipped in 3 points in limited time. – Rappler.com