Cignal stuns Choco Mucho, rallies from two-set hole to move on PVL finals cusp

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PVL MVP Ces Molina and clutch hero Ria Meneses lead Cignal's stunning five-set semifinal turnaround over Choco Mucho to get within one game of an All-Filipino Conference finals debut

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers rescued themselves from rough waters to start the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference semifinals with a five-set comeback win from down two against the favored Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 18-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-10, on Wednesday, December 7.

Reigning Invitational Conference MVP Ces Molina led the gallant stand with 23 points on 20 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace plus 19 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions as Cignal moved one game away from an All-Filipino finals debut.

Surging rookie Vanie Gandler added 17 points, while veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga added 16 points and 17 excellent digs.

Rising back to even footing after strong showings in the third and fourth sets, Cignal had all the momentum in the world on its side as it mounted a 4-1 start, ending with a Ria Meneses quick attack.

Although Choco Mucho rallied back to an 8-all tie and even held a 10-9 lead after an Isa Molde block on Gandler, the HD Spikers made sure that it was the Flying Titans’ last offensive surge, as they quickly sealed the deal with a 6-0 finishing kick, capped by one last Meneses block on Kat Tolentino.

“We know that our game plan was still not followed fully, but it’s a good thing that after the second set, we realized that we really have to step up our work,” said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos in Filipino.

“So, I’m really proud of the team especially with the players because they really wanted to win and we got a good result. We cannot be complacent, but still, we can enjoy this win for now.”

Gel Cayuna steered the winning offense with 29 excellent sets, while Meneses came up clutch with 4 of her 9 points in the deciding frame alone.

All-Filipino MVP candidate Sisi Rondina led five Choco Mucho players in double-digit scoring with 19 points, while the recovering Tolentino added 16. Deanna Wong stood her ground as well in the playmaker matchup with 25 excellent sets.

Cignal looks to close out the best-of-three series on Saturday, December 9, 4 pm, still at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com