Cignal moves one win from PVL Open finals off hard-fought sweep of Petro Gazz

ROLLING. The undefeated Cignal HD Spikers keep up their elite showing.

Cignal star recruit Ces Molina tallies a triple-double against her former Petro Gazz team as the HD Spikers move one win away from the 2022 PVL Open Conference finals

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers continued their incredible undefeated turnaround run through the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference with a tight sweep of the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, April 1.

The in-form Spikers are now one win away from the conference finals, and can close things out in Game 2 on Sunday, April 3, 6 pm.

Ria Meneses brought her A-game on both ends against her old squad, and led the way with 14 points off 11 attacks and 3 blocks.

Fellow ex-Petro Gazz stalwart Ces Molina added a triple-double of 10 markers, 10 excellent digs, and 12 excellent receptions, while Gel Cayuna added 32 excellent sets in just three frames.

Off consecutive set wins where they rallied back with Petro Gazz nearer to set point, Cignal shored up its defense in the third frame, and mounted a 17-13 lead before the Angels fought back with a huge 10-4 rally capped by a Grethcel Soltones block for the 23-21 lead.

Just as the Angels thought they were about to extend the game, the HD Spikers reloaded with a 4-0 finishing kick ending with back-to-back Angeli Araneta points to complete the sweep.

“I’m so proud and happy for this team because of course, the game was intense earlier, and we really expected it to be hard-hitting,” said head coach Shaq delos Santos in Filipino after the game. “Thank you, Lord, for giving us this win.”

Veteran spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas paced the loss with 14 points, and 12 excellent digs, while Soltones added 11 off 9 attacks and 2 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Black Mamba-Army Lady Troopers also earned a sweep in the classification match earlier against the BaliPure Water Defenders, 25-22, 25-21, 27-25.

The Army will then face former champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Sunday, 11 am, before BaliPure faces Chery Tiggo as well on Tuesday, April 5, to determine the seventh to ninth seeds. – Rappler.com