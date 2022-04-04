Petro Gazz tops Cignal in do-or-die, sets up PVL title clash vs Creamline

Petro Gazz will tangle with Creamline for a PVL championship for the third time

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz forged a title showdown for the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference with Creamline after toppling Cignal in four sets in their do-or-die semifinals on Monday, April 4.

Forging a rubber match in their best-of-three affair, the Angels banked on Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Myla Pablo to pull off a 25-21, 28-26, 15-25, 25-21 victory over the HD Spikers at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Maizo-Pontillas and Pablo scored 17 points apiece in the win that followed the 25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 18-16 squeaker Petro Gazz hacked out on Sunday to send the semifinals joust into a sudden death.

Playing back-to-back games in less than 24 hours took a toll on some of the players, particularly Cignal star Rachel Anne Daquis, who suffered from muscle cramping in the decisive second set.

Daquis put the HD Spikers on the verge of knotting the score at 1-1 after putting her side at match point in the second set with baseline hit, 24-22, but she needed to be sidelined due to cramps.

That proved to be a turning point as a Grethcel Soltones attack and a Chie Saet block extended the set, while Maizo-Pontillas and Pablo delivered back-to-back hits as the Angels seized a commanding 2-0 set advantage.

Although Cignal avoided a sweep, Petro Gazz had no plans playing another five-set thriller, with Soltones and Pablo powering through the win-clinching attacks after the HD Spikers inched within 21-23.

Soltones delivered 12 points and 21 digs, while Remy Joy Palma put up 14 points as the Angels get a crack at the unbeaten Cool Smashers, who swept their semifinals affair against Choco Mucho on Sunday.

It will be the third title joust between the two finalists.

Petro Gazz trumped Creamline to claim the Reinforced Conference crown in 2019, but the Cool Smashers redeemed themselves by trouncing the Angels in the succeeding Open Conference.

Whoever wants it more will be determined as Petro Gazz and Creamline immediately plunge into action on Tuesday for Game 1 of their best-of-three finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Despite the semifinals exit, it was still an impressive campaign for Cignal as it rebounded from its last-place finish in the Open Conference last year by sweeping the group stage and reaching the final four. – Rappler.com