Creamline shows champion’s mettle, ekes out semis sweep over Chery to near finals

Defending PVL All-Filipino champion Creamline leans on its clutch MVP trio of Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, and Alyssa Valdez against Chery Tiggo to move one win away from another finals appearance

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers showed off their championship-level composure to kick off the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference semifinals, squeezing out a 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 Game 1 sweep over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, December 7.

Creamline’s MVP trio showed up when it mattered most, as Jema Galanza topscored with 17 points on 16 attacks and 1 block to push the team within one win of the finals. Tots Carlos scored 15, while Alyssa Valdez added 12.

Backed against the wall late in the second set with a 22-24 deficit, Creamline leaned on its top stars to break even, as Carlos blocked Eya Laure to get within one before Michele Gumabao rejected Mylene Paat for the 24-all extender.

Valdez then took matters into her own hands to complete the comeback, firing away a personal 3-1 run ending with a timely ace to clinch the two-set lead.

Chery Tiggo mounted one last fightback in the third, leading as late as 17-15, but Creamline again took over with a 5-0 response, ending with a Kyle Negrito block on Shaya Adorador for the 20-17 separation that it never relinquished.

The Crossovers only got as near as 22-24 off a Galanza attack error before Pangs Panaga sealed the deal with one last block on Paat.

“Of course, the fight is not done. We need one more game to enter the finals,” Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said in Filipino.

“We have to train again so we can see our lapses and see what we can do to improve our game.”

The younger Laure was Chery Tiggo’s lone double-digit scorer in the tight loss with a game-high 18 points, while Cza Carandang and Paat scored 9 apiece. – Rappler.com