Feisty Petro Gazz hangs on to force PVL semis decider vs Cignal in 5-set thriller

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels squeezed out every ounce of fuel they had in them to force a deciding 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference semifinals Game 3 against the Cignal HD Spikers on Sunday, April 3.

In front of more than 11,000 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena, the Angels handed the HD Spikers their first loss of the conference, 25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 18-16, to force a do-or-die battle for the last finals spot on Monday, April 4 at 6 pm at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

The winner will go up against Creamline, which swept Choco Mucho in the other semifinal pairing.

After spending practically the entire conference so far nailed to the bench, the resurgent Myla Pablo took charge like she always has, and finished with a team-high 18 points on 16 attacks, a block, and an ace.

Meanwhile, usual go-to scorer Grethcel Soltones and veteran addition Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scored 14 apiece, while Remy Palma chipped in 11 points.

Up two sets to one, and leading 24-23, the Spikers thought they had the finals berth in the bag after a Pablo spike sailed out, supposedly for the win. However, a crucial check ball call reversed their fortunes, and the Angels used this last-gasp momentum to steal the fourth frame, 26-24.

No team wanted to give way in the fifth and final set, as Cignal reset match point three different times, the last being a Roselyn Doria quick hit for the 16-all tie.

But the Angels finally found an opening after a crafty Chie Saet dump for the 17-16 score was followed up with a Pablo killing blow for the win.

“We just pressed and pressed. Basically, we knew they’d give up eventually. We just had to hang in there,” said head coach Jerry Yee.

Former Petro Gazz star Ces Molina led all scorers with another huge triple-double off 19 points, 23 excellent digs, and 15 excellent receptions for Cignal.

Veteran Rachel Anne Daquis scored 17 in the tough loss, while Doria and Angeli Araneta added 13 and 11 points, respectively. – Rappler.com