Rachel Anne Daquis credits PVL ‘death pool’ in readying Cignal for playoffs

BATTLE-READY. Rachel Anne Daquis and the reloaded Cignal HD Spikers are primed for more domination in the quarterfinals.

Armed with wins against F2, Choco Mucho, and the defending champion Chery Tiggo, Rachel Anne Daquis and Cignal are already battle-hardened before the 2022 PVL Open Conference playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference got a lot of early attention to its so-called “group of death” featuring defending champion Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Choco Mucho, Cignal, and Black Mamba-Army.

Just as fans thought, each game in the loaded Pool A was a bloodbath, as a majority of its teams had a real shot to win it all in the end.

However, few could have possibly predicted that the Cignal HD Spikers, the cellar-dweller of last year’s bubble conference, would come out unscathed with a sterling 4-0 record against multiple title contenders.

Regardless of preseason predictions, team captain Rachel Anne Daquis is just thankful that her team, now flanked by star recruits Ria Meneses and Ces Molina, was put through the gauntlet from day one.

“Yes it was a blessing, because we got to put out our skills in full force, and it couldn’t have been better that all of our opponents were already tough,” she said in Filipino.

“It’s really a blessing that we’re in the death pool because we were able to hone our skills, and we’re happy that we just kept on winning.”

After downing the defending champion Chery Tiggo in four sets in their first game, the HD Spikers just kept on going with two more stunning four-setter statement wins against F2 and Choco Mucho, the top two preseason favorites aside from Pool B’s top seed Creamline Cool Smashers.

However, Daquis has gone through all the highs and lows in her illustrious career, and she knows better than to let the winning energy get into their heads, and push them off course when they least expect it.

“Our experiences in the past are just that, in the past, but we learn from them,” she continued. “That’s why we work hard, push ourselves every practice, and train every day.”

Now with a clearer path to the top thanks to a well-earned twice-to-beat advantage, Daquis and the HD Spikers are not taking anything for granted, especially not their first opponent this Monday, March 28, the winless BaliPure Water Defenders. – Rappler.com