Rappler Talk Sports: Philippine men’s team in 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championships

Catch Jude Garcia and Anthony Arbasto talk about how they rallied to secure a berth in the quarterfinals in the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championships

As the Philippines made its return to the Asian beach volleyball championships for the first time in 11 years, it was the men’s pair composed of Jude Garcia and Anthony Arbasto, who led the country all the way to the quarterfinals.

Seeded 19th in the tournament, Garcia and Arbasto were the only Filipinos who barged into the last eight in the continental tournament.

The men’s beach volleyball duo will join Rappler in sharing their thrilling story in the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball championships and their future plans for next year on Wednesday, December 8, 2pm.. – Rappler.com