Volleyball
SEA Games

Thailand completes 3-year SEAG men’s volley redemption arc with PH team sweep

JR Isaga
HUGE EFFORT. Bryan Bagunas unleashes an attack.

RAPPLER

Three years after getting dethroned in SEA Games men's volleyball, Thailand exacts an early revenge act over the Philippines with a rousing sweep to end the Filipinos' contention bid

MANILA, Philippines – Thailand completed a three-year revenge bid against the Philippines in SEA Games men’s volleyball with a 25-20, 29-27, 25-22 ouster sweep in the elimination round on Monday, May 16 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Filipinos – who famously dethroned the Thais in 2019 on the way to a silver-medal finish – are now relegated to the classification rounds despite herculean efforts from team leaders Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo.

The Philippines had multiple chances for a 1-1 equalizer in the second set, and even led 27-26 after a Marck Espejo attack. But the Thais held it together and were ultimately rewarded after a costly Espejo attack error followed by a miscommunication between setter Joshua Retamar and Bryan Bagunas completed the 29-27 Thailand turnaround.

Despite the Philippines crawling all the way to a 22-all tie by the end, Promchan Anut and Bhinijdee Napadet put the finishing touches, buoyed by an Espejo service error, and a contention-ending net touch by Kim Malabunga for the 25-22 final.

The Philippines will now face Malaysia in the fifth to seventh place classification match on Thursday, May 19 at 3 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com

