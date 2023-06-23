PH falls short of AVC Challenge Cup semis after loss to Australia

HIT. Faith Nisperos in action for the Philippines during the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women.

A four-set loss to Australia denies the Philippines a final four berth in the AVC Challenge Cup for Women

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines crashed out of medal contention in the AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia after absorbing an 18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 20-25 defeat to also-ran Australia on Friday, June 23.

Faith Nisperos saw her 16-point effort go for naught as the Filipinas slipped to 1-2 in Pool E and fell short of a semifinal berth a day after gutting out a gritty five-set win over India.

The Philippines avoided a sweep with an inspired play in the third set but ran out of steam in the fourth, falling apart when it mattered most and allowing Australia to pull away after a 16-16 deadlock.

Australia mounted a decisive 8-2 run to move at match point, 24-18, before Nisperos and Eli Soyud scored back-to-back points to pull the Philippines within striking distance.

Those two attacks, though, only stalled the Aussies’ win as Emma Burton hammered a crosscourt hit to seal the victory for her side.

Australia also posted a 1-2 record in Pool E, with its triumph benefitting India, which will join Indonesia in the final four.

Indonesia topped Pool E with a 3-0 card, while India finished with an identical 1-2 slate as the Philippines and Australia but managed to clinch the semifinal seat by winning the tiebreaker.

Vietnam and Chinese Taipei advanced to the final four from Pool F.

Relegated to the classification round, the Philippines will face Iran on Saturday, June 24, for a spot in the battle for fifth. – Rappler.com