Ageless Aiza: Maizo-Pontillas leads PH in 5-set AVC thriller over India

AGELESS. Philippine women's volleyball team opposite spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas attempts an attack in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup in Gresik, Indonesia

Veteran spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas inspires the young Philippine women's volleyball team with a stellar outing to help beat India in an extended five-set AVC heart-stopper

MANILA, Philippines – Aiza Maizo-Pontillas turned back the clock at a crucial juncture in the 2023 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, leading the Philippines to a heart-stopping five-set conquest of India, 25-22, 26-28, 11-25, 29-27, 18-16, in Gresik, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 21.

The veteran spiker flexed her championship-caliber chemistry with Petro Gazz setter teammate Djanel Cheng, pouring in 24 points as the Philippines slugged out multiple extended sets against the feisty Indians.

New Foton captain Shaya Adorador proved her worth to lead her new team back home and then some, backstopping the spirited charge with 23 points, while incoming Akari rookie Faith Nisperos scored 14 in the nerve-wracking game of runs.

Coming off two consecutive Maizo-Pontillas kills that forced a fifth-set decider, the Philippines fully erased the memory of its Set 3 rout loss and scrapped for a 9-6 lead early in the final frame, capped by an Adorador crosscourt shot.

Unfazed, India stormed back to take a 10-9 lead off a 4-0 run, sparked by three straight kills by middle blocker Soorya Soorya, before both teams pushed each other one final time through extended play.

Right at the very end, Cheng got her own spot under the limelight following a clutch block on Anushree Kambrath for match point, 16-15, only to be negated with an Aswani Kandoth quick attack.

Adorador then scored on a cross for the Philippines’ third match point, 17-16, before Cheng targeted the backrow for the game-sealing ace that sent the team bench into a deserved frenzy.

With the win, the Philippines stayed in semifinal contention with a 1-1 record in the Pool E quarterfinals, while India lost its first game of the tournament to also nestle in at 1-1, albeit with a superior set ratio for now.

Only head-to-head records of the teams that qualified to the quarterfinals and the points garnered by their matches were carried over.

The Philippines, sitting in third amid a four-team quarters race, now hopes to beat Australia on Friday, June 23, 5:30 pm (Manila time), following a precious one-day break in the week-long tournament. – Rappler.com