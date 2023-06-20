Indonesia slaps reality check, sweeps Philippines in AVC Challenge Cup

KEEP THE FAITH. Philippine women's volleyball team spiker Faith Nisperos attempts an attack in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Gresik, Indonesia

The Philippines drops its second assignment in as many days in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup to host Indonesia, as Faith Nisperos and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas' offense proved insufficient down the stretch

MANILA, Philippines – Host country Indonesia cruised to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-10 sweep of the Philippines in the 2023 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup for Women in Gresik, East Java on Tuesday, June 20.

With the loss, the quarterfinals-bound Philippines settled to second place in Pool A play, setting up a match with India on Wedneday, June 21, 5:30 pm (Manila time), while Indonesia faces Australia immediately afterwards.

Led by the outside-opposite combo of Megawati Pertiwi and Hany Budiarti, Indonesia rallied to take momentum in the second set, where it flipped a 9-10 deficit to a 20-14 lead off a pivotal 11-4 run capped by 4 straight Budiarti attacks.

Although the Philippines mustered a late 5-0 charge to get within 19-20, Indonesia finished the run-heavy second frame with a 5-1 surge, ending with a Pertiwi block on Eli Soyud.

It was then all Indonesia in the blowout third set, as the Filipinas helplessly watched their 10-15 deficit balloon to 15 by the final buzzer, crumbling to a huge 10-0 finishing kick capped by an Erika Raagas attack error from the backrow.

The old guard and the new took over in the Philippines’ loss to settle for second place in Pool A, as new pro spiker Faith Nisperos and veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas took turns leading the offensive rallies in the face of a long-formidable foe.

Soyud also got her attacks going in the third set, but they came ultimately too late as Indonesia pulled away for good. – Rappler.com