PH stumbles as Indonesia goes 2-0 in SEA V.League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HIT. Philippines' Bryan Bagunas attacks against Indonesia as Marck Espejo looks on.

The Philippine men’s volleyball team fails to sustain the momentum from a gallant stand against Thailand as the Filipino spikers bow to first-leg champion Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines absorbed a second straight loss as the national men’s volleyball team bowed to Indonesia, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, in the Southeast Asia Volleyball League (V.League) second leg Saturday night, July 29, at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Champions of the first leg in Jakarta last week, the Indonesians reasserted their dominance over the Filipinos to improve to a 2-0 record, just a win away from the championship.

The Philippines could not sustain the momentum from a gallant stand against Thailand before surrendering a close defeat in five sets, 26-24, 25-27, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14, a day earlier.

Farhan Halim unloaded 19 points on 18 hits and an ace to lead the onslaught of the Indonesians, who clobbered Vietnam in Friday’s opener, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23.

Doni Haryono and Dimas Saputra added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Southeast Asian Games champion, who also beat the Philippines in the first leg, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.

Steven Rotter, the Best Opposite Hitter in Leg 1, carried the fight for the Filipinos with 13 points as Bryan Bagunas settled for only 7 after erupting for 25 points against Thailand.

Marck Espejo also had 10 points in a losing cause for the Filipinos.

The Philippines tackles Vietnam on Sunday at 6 pm with hopes of scoring a dominant win to earn a shot at finishing on the podium as Indonesia shoots for a sweep at 3 pm against Thailand.

Hoping to ride on their winning momentum, the Vietnamese exacted a thrilling vengeful win over the Thais, 25-20, 25-19, 28-30, 21-25, 15-9, on Saturday.

Five Vietnamese players racked up double digits led by Thuan Nguyen Ngoc and Tien Duong Van with 17 points each to avenge its 23-25, 26-28, 21-25 loss to Thailand in the first leg.

Hiep Pham Van, Thuan Tu Thanh, and Khai Truong The chipped in 13 points apiece as Vietnam tied Thailand in the standings at 1-1. – Rappler.com