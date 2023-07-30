PH stumbles as Indonesia goes 2-0 in SEA V.League

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines absorbed a second straight loss as the national men’s volleyball team bowed to Indonesia, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, in the Southeast Asia Volleyball League (V.League) second leg Saturday night, July 29, at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.
Champions of the first leg in Jakarta last week, the Indonesians reasserted their dominance over the Filipinos to improve to a 2-0 record, just a win away from the championship.
The Philippines could not sustain the momentum from a gallant stand against Thailand before surrendering a close defeat in five sets, 26-24, 25-27, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14, a day earlier.
Farhan Halim unloaded 19 points on 18 hits and an ace to lead the onslaught of the Indonesians, who clobbered Vietnam in Friday’s opener, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23.
Doni Haryono and Dimas Saputra added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Southeast Asian Games champion, who also beat the Philippines in the first leg, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.
Steven Rotter, the Best Opposite Hitter in Leg 1, carried the fight for the Filipinos with 13 points as Bryan Bagunas settled for only 7 after erupting for 25 points against Thailand.
Marck Espejo also had 10 points in a losing cause for the Filipinos.
The Philippines tackles Vietnam on Sunday at 6 pm with hopes of scoring a dominant win to earn a shot at finishing on the podium as Indonesia shoots for a sweep at 3 pm against Thailand.
Hoping to ride on their winning momentum, the Vietnamese exacted a thrilling vengeful win over the Thais, 25-20, 25-19, 28-30, 21-25, 15-9, on Saturday.
Five Vietnamese players racked up double digits led by Thuan Nguyen Ngoc and Tien Duong Van with 17 points each to avenge its 23-25, 26-28, 21-25 loss to Thailand in the first leg.
Hiep Pham Van, Thuan Tu Thanh, and Khai Truong The chipped in 13 points apiece as Vietnam tied Thailand in the standings at 1-1. – Rappler.com
