Nisperos, PH sweep Macau to book quarters berth in AVC Challenge Cup

HIT. Faith Nisperos in action for the Philippines in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women.

The Philippines makes quick work of Macau in its opening match in the AVC Challenge Cup for Women

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines aced its first test in the AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia and advanced to the quarterfinals after a 25-14, 25-12, 25-9 whipping of Macau on Monday, June 19.

Powered by Faith Nisperos, AC Miner, and Ezra Madrigal, the Filipinas made quick work of the Macanese in just an hour to improve to 1-0 in Pool A.

Nisperos – who now plays for the Akari Chargers in the PVL – delivered 11 points off 8 attacks and 3 aces, while her former Ateneo Blue Eagles teammate AC Miner tallied 10 points built on 7 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace.

Another Akari player rose to the occasion, with Ezra Madrigal shining on the defensive end with 6 blocks and 3 attacks to finish with 9 points.

Macau still led 4-3 at the start of the third set before a Nisperos ace sparked a blazing 14-2 run that gave the Philippines a commanding 17-6 lead.

Petro Gazz Angels star Aiza Maizo-Pontillas figured prominently in that stretch, hammering out a bunch of hits that took the fight out of Macau.

Back-to-back points cut the Macau deficit to 8-17, but the Philippines won eight of the next nine points to close out the swift win, with Erika Raagas and Eli Soyud providing the finishing touches.

Raagas scored on two straight attacks to put the Filipinas at match point before Soyud nailed the win-clinching point with a crosscourt hit.

The Philippines will face host Indonesia on Tuesday, June 20, in a battle that will determine the top seed in Pool A. – Rappler.com