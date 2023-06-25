Nisperos-led PH salvages AVC campaign, drops Uzbekistan to settle for 7th

VETERAN-LIKE. Incoming PVL rookie spiker Faith Nisperos attempts an attack over Iran's defense in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup in Gresik, Indonesia

Incoming PVL rookie Faith Nisperos leads the Philippines' high-note AVC Challenge Cup finish at Uzbekistan's expense to salvage a 7th-place spot in the 11-team continental tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team downed Uzbekistan in an up-and-down four-set win, 25-14, 13-25, 25-18, 25-18, to cap off a bittersweet 2023 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup run with a seventh-place finish out of 11 teams in Gresik, Indonesia on Sunday, June 25.

Incoming PVL rookie Faith Nisperos of Akari led the Chargers-boosted squad with 17 points, while newly appointed Foton Tornadoes captain Shaya Adorador backstopped the scoring effort with 13.

National team veteran and Petro Gazz champion spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas also put up decent supporting numbers alongside setter teammate Djanel Cheng and Akari middle blocker Ezra Madrigal.

Following big momentum waves crashing on either side in the first three sets, both teams buckled down for a potential nail-biting finish as the Philippines held a small 15-13 advantage midway through the fourth frame.

The Uzbeks, however, shot themselves in the foot late in their comeback attempt as two attack errors powered the Filipinas’ small but crucial 4-0 surge that turned an 18-15 lead to a 22-15 separation.

The Philippines peaked with an 8-point gap, 24-16, off consecutive kills by Pontillas and Erika Raagas, and not even two match point saves were enough to stop Madrigal from icing the contest with one final quick attack.

All in all, the Philippines won three games in the weeklong tournament, but also gave up as many pivotal losses, most notably a four-set setback to once-winless Australia that booted the Filipinas out of medal contention.

Nonetheless, the Philippines showed flashes of brilliance in the continental affair, highlighted by a gutsy five-set squeaker over India last Thursday, June 22. – Rappler.com