PH’s Rotter named Best Opposite Spiker as Indonesia tops SEA V.League

ON THE RISE. Filipino spiker Steven Rotter shows his mettle in the Southeast Asia Volleyball League

Philippine team standout Steven Rotter bags the Best Opposite Spiker for the second straight leg as Indonesia rules the Southeast Asia Volleyball League anew

MANILA, Philippines – Bryan Bagunas, Marck Espejo, and Steven Rotter came out on target once again but the Philippines ran out of gas in the clincher after a stellar comeback to bow out winless in the Southeast Asia Volleyball League (V.League).

Rotter, though, provided the campaign highlight for the national men’s volleyball team as he captured the Best Opposite Spiker award for the second leg in a row.

The Philippines succumbed to another heartbreaker to finish with a 0-3 record as Vietnam survived a grueling five-setter, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 15-8, on the last day of the regional tournament on Sunday night, July 30 at the City of Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Indonesia, meanwhile, pulled off a reverse against Thailand, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21 15-9, to complete a 3-0 campaign and bag the leg crown anew after its conquest at home in Jakarta a week ago.

Farhan Halim of Indonesia earned the MVP plum.

Bagunas fired 21 points, while Espejo had 20 on 16 hits to power the Philippines.

Rotter added 19 points laced with 4 blocks in the foiled bid for the Filipinos, who similarly absorbed a five-set defeat against Vietnam in the first leg.

Thuan Nguyen Ngoc had with 22 points on 17 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces as Vietnam notched the silver medal with a 2-1 record highlighted by an upset of Thailand.

Thuan Tu Thanh, Tuyen Tran Duy, and Tien Duong Van added 19, 18, and 11 points, respectively, for the Vietnamese.

Leg 1 MVP Fahry Septian Putratama also hammered 17 points while three more players scored in twin digits to show the way for the Indonesians, who replicated their first-leg sweep.

Best Outside Spiker Jakkrit Thanomnoi had 24 points to pace Thailand in a bronze-medal finish this time.

The other awardees were Boy Arnes Arabi (2nd Best Outside Spiker), Hendra Kurniawan (Best Middle Blocker), and Prasojo Prasojo (Best Libero), all from Indonesia.

The Kai Truong (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and Van Duy Dinh (Best Setter) made it for Vietnam. – Rappler.com