Slovenian volleyball star Rok Mozic excited to showcase talent in PH again

The Philippines is set to host the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League once again, and one of its participants, Slovenia's Rok Mozic, is ready to bask in the glory in front of Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is ready to host eight of the world’s best men’s national teams for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League (VNL) tournament leg at the Mall of Asia Arena from July 4 to 9.

The country had hosted both the men’s and women’s teams at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in 2022.

“We have been contracted by the FIVB and the Volleyball World to host the VNL for the next three years. And this is our second year, hoping that it leads us to another successful hosting,” Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) head Ramon “Tats” Suzara said on Monday, June 19.

Slovenian volleyball rising star Rok Mozic, one of the participants in this year’s VNL Manila leg, is eager to play once more after a positive response from Filipino fans last year.

“I need and try to say ‘thank you’ as much as possible because they support me now during this season and for sure when I come there, I try to take time to take photos for everybody and speak a little bit,” Mozic told Manila-based reporters online.

“It will not be easier because I think there will be more fans in the gym. I’m really looking forward to it because that is a great experience there,” he added.

Filipino volleyball fans went the extra mile during Mozic’s birthday last January 17, when they pitched in for an electronic billboard greeting, in full view of the EDSA rush hour traffic.

Mozic underscored the importance of grassroots programs and also said failure should be taken in stride, citing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s viral speech.

“Nobody can win all the time…. The most important thing is that when it’s difficult, you never give up,” he advised.

Taking care of athletes should remain the top priority, he added.

“You need to make people feel at home, that they feel happy, for the players that are playing in your club, I think this is one of the most important things for the result at the end.”

VNL opening all set

World No. 1 Poland will lead the VNL Manila leg pack, along with No. 3 Brazil, No. 6 Italy, No. 8 Japan, No. 9 Slovenia, No. 12 the Netherlands, No. 15 Canada, and No. 25 China.

Brazil and Italy will open hostilities on July 4, 3 pm, before an opening ceremony set to be joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

According to Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, Marcos will launch a ceremonial first serve before the China-Japan tiff at 7 pm.

“She’s game and she’s all for it. She’s going to do practice service the day before the actual date,” quipped Guevara, a former volleyball player. “I will make sure that the ball will cross over the net.”

The Netherlands will also participate in a closed-door tune-up match against the Philippine men’s national team at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC).

According to Suzara, the country’s hosting may lead to bigger FIVB events in 2025.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) also opened its doors for local coaches who wish to watch the national teams practice at the RMSC.

“As the PSC supports the PNVF and its hosting of this year’s VNL, this is a great opportunity for our local volleyball coaches as well to be equipped by the world’s best talent, and uplift our grassroots development in the sport,” said PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann. – Rappler.com