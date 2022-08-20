SCHEDULE: 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women

The Philippine women’s volleyball team goes up against some of the continent's best in the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women

MANILA, Philippines – International volleyball returns to the Philippines with the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women starting on Sunday, August 21, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team – composed of members from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) championship-winning Creamline Cool Smashers – will be featured in at least four 7 pm main events in the continental tournament’s loaded schedule.

Standing in the hosts’ way to the AVC Cup title are some of Asia’s best teams, including reigning tournament champion and Olympic powerhouse China, Southeast Asian Games title contenders Vietnam and Thailand, and Asian Games podium mainstay South Korea.

The Philippines made its AVC debut in 2018, where it placed ninth out of 10 countries, before the 2020 tournament in Taiwan was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the tournament schedule:

– Rappler.com