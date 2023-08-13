Young PH women’s team loses poise in SEA V. League loss to Indonesia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REPRESENT. The Philippine women's volleyball team in action in the SEA V.League.

The Philippine women's volleyball team ends its stint in the SEA V.League with a 0-6 record

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines ended its stint in the two-leg Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League (SEA V.League) winless after a 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 loss to Indonesia on Sunday, August 13.

Parading a young contingent comprised of UAAP volleyball players, the Philippines showed grit but always fell short against its more experienced opponents.

The Philippines finished 0-3 in the Chiang Mai, Thailand leg, as well as 0-3 in the Vietnam stop to finish last out of four teams.

It was the same story in this game as the Filipinas faded at crunch time in each of their three losing sets.

Seemingly headed to force a deciding fifth set with a 22-18 lead after a down-the-line kill by former UAAP MVP Bella Belen, the Philippines committed a litany of errors down the stretch.

The Philippines squandered a 24-22 edge when Wilda Siti Nurfadilah scored a drop ball and Belen committed an attack error.

Wilda Siti then scored a quick attack followed by a block to earn Indonesia its first win of the leg in three games and the bronze medal.

Belen and NU Lady Bulldogs teammate Alyssa Solomon carried the offense anew for the Filipinas after delivering 19 and 27 points, respectively, in their previous game against Vietnam.

The Philippines took the opening frame after breaking a 21-all deadlock courtesy of timely hits from Belen and Solomon.

Arah Panique then ended the set for the Philippines with a rejection at the net, 25-22.

The Philippines trailed by as many as four points down the stretch in both the second and third sets as Indonesia went ahead with a 2-1 advantage. – Rappler.com