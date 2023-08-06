Valiant PH ends up winless in SEA V. League Vietnam leg

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The new-look Philippine women's volleyball team shows promise despite a winless run in the 2023 SEA V. League Vietnam leg, capped with a close sweep loss to Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines ended up winless in the Vietnam leg of the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League (SEA V. League) after dropping its third and last game against Indonesia in straight sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21, on Sunday, August 6, at Vinh Phuc Gymnasium.

The young Philippine core bannered by NU Lady Bulldogs Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Vangie Alinsug, and Lams Lamina were not able to take advantage of a momentum shift in the third set.

Having tied the contest at 20-all following a spirited run led by Solomon, Indonesia unleashed 5 markers to the Philippines’ 1, capped off by a cross-court bomb by Wilda Siti Nurfadilah to end the contest.

Solomon and Belen, accountable for the Philippines’ bulk of scoring in their previous contest against Thailand, were at the forefront of the offensive attack anew.

However, Indonesia’s Hany scored the momentum-killers to take the contest and their first win of the first leg.

The Philippines ended the Vietnamese leg winless, having lost against the host nation as well in the curtain raiser.

Indonesia will take the bronze medal in the opening leg of the four-nation regional competition.

Following the Vietnam leg, the Philippines will head to Chiang Mai, Thailand for the second half of the tournament from August 11 to 13. – Rappler.com