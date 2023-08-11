Host Thailand sweeps Philippines to open SEA V.League 2nd leg

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NET DEFENSE. The Philippine duo of Alyssa Solomon (left) and Minerva Maaya defend as Thailand's Janthawisut Sasipapron attempts a hit.

The young Philippine women’s volleyball team struggles against Thailand anew at the start of the second leg of the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League

MANILA, Philippines – Host Thailand asserted its mastery over a young Philippine squad, sweeping them in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, during opening night of the second leg of the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League (SEA V.League) held at the Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Sports Complex.

The veteran Thailand squad overtook the Philippine team in the early goings of the closing set, turning a 7-8 deficit into an 11-8 lead, punctuated by a Kongyot Ajcharaporn rejection.

Vangie Alinsug responded with three straight points to come within 10-11, but the lead widened again to four, 14-10.

Thailand’s lead increased to six, 18-12, after a down-the-line kill by Ajcharaporn, before the Filipinas once again scored three unanswered points to bridge the gap to 18-15.

Following the last-gasp run, Thailand sealed the deal with a 7-3 blitz, which was closed by back-to-back service errors from Thailand and the Philippines’ Myrtle Escanlar.

Alyssa Solomon continued to tow the Philippine offense, while Bella Belen had a quiet performance.

The NU Lady Bulldogs duo combined for 31 points in their straight-set loss against Indonesia in the tournament’s Vietnam leg last August 6.

The Thais were led by Janthawisut Sasipapron and Nuekjang Thatdao’s timely attacks from the middle.

Up next for the Philippines is Vietnam on Saturday, August 12, at 1 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com