PH falls short of upset bid over Vietnam in SEA V.League

Despite the efforts of the NU trio of Alyssa Solomon, Bella Belen, and Vange Alinsug, the Philippines bows to Vietnam in four sets to stay winless in the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League

MANILA, Philippines – The young Philippine crew nearly wielded the upset axe but Vietnam managed to hack out a 25-19, 25-27, 31-29, 25-14 escape in the second leg of the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League (SEA V.League) on Saturday, August 12, at the Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Sports Complex in Thailand.

The NU Lady Bulldogs trio of Alyssa Solomon, Vange Alinsug, and Bella Belen lifted the Philippine offense, but they could not overcome Vietnam’s timely attacks as the young Nationals remained winless in two outings.

Vietnam improved to a 2-0 record behind the stellar play of Vi Thị Như Quỳnh, following up on her 18-point performance against Indonesia on Friday.

It was virtually a repeat of their first-leg showdown in Vietnam, where the Philippines won its lone set there in three outings.

Led by the former UAAP MVP Belen, the new-look Philippine squad flashed a gritty performance in the second set.

With the game still tight at 25-25, Solomon snapped the deadlock with a cross-court kill before a Vietnam attack error sealed it for the Philippines, 27-25.

But Vietnam dug deep in the third set, banking on Quỳnh’s scoring to survive another strong Philippine challenge.

After a Solomon off-the-block hit tied the game at 29-29, Doan Thi Xuan scored consecutively to claim the frame for Vietnam, 31-29.

The Vietnamese then ran roughshod over the Filipinas in the final set, leading by as many as 11 points, 22-11, after a Xuan kill.

The Philippines will close out its campaign against Indonesia at 4 pm on Sunday, August 13 at the same venue. — Rappler.com