La Salle survives Adamson scare, books last Super League finals spot

La Salle outlasts Adamson in a five-set thriller to advance to the Super League finals against NU, just five months after their UAAP volleyball championship showdown

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle set up a UAAP volleyball finals rematch against National University after claiming the last title berth in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

La Salle hacked out a thrilling 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8 victory against Adamson in the semifinals of the preseason volleyball tournament on Friday, November 11, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers and the Lady Bulldogs – who clashed in the UAAP finals last June – will close the 61-game tournament during the knockout championship game on Saturday, November 19, 6:30 pm, at the same venue.

Thea Gagate towered for the Taft-based squad with 27 points built on 18 kills, 5 blocks, and 4 service aces.

La Salle overcame a 0-3 deficit in the fifth set and outscored their opponents 13-4 to take a commanding 13-7 lead, courtesy of a service ace by Fifi Sharma.

After Adamson’s Rizza Cruz drilled a running attack to cut the deficit to 15-8, La Salle’s Alleia Malaluan scored on a kill, before Cruz’s error sealed the deal for the Lady Spikers.

“I’m very excited to face NU, and of course we will work hard to have a chance to take revenge against them,” Gagate said of the reigning UAAP champion.

Earlier, Ateneo conquered Perpetual Help, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, to advance to the fifth-place game against UP.

Skipper Lyann de Guzman top scored for the Blue Eagles with 18 markers, including 12 attack points and 4 blocks.

Shaila Omipon top scored for the Lady Altas with 15 markers, as her team will face FEU next in the classification round.

Meanwhile, UST and Adamson will battle for third, serving as an undercard to the big show at 2 pm. – Rappler.com