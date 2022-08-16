Shakey’s returns with 2022 Super League; secures UAAP, NCAA commitment

POWER AND POISE. Bella Belen celebrates as the NU Lady Bulldogs move within a win of a UAAP championship.

After a six-year absence, Shakey's is back in the Philippine volleyball scene with the 2022 Super League, consisting of UAAP and NCAA teams

MANILA, Philippines – Shakey’s returned to the Philippine volleyball scene with the launching of the 2022 Shakey’s Super League (SSL), consisting of teams from the UAAP and the NCAA.

The intercollegiate league is set to start on September 22 and will run for two months before the collegiate leagues resume their tournaments in the first quarter of 2023.

Highlighting the teams joining the preseason tournament are UAAP champion NU Lady Bulldogs and their NCAA counterpart, the CSB Lady Blazers – who both cruised to their respective collegiate seasons without a loss.

Athletic Events and Sports (ACES) president and chief operating officer Ian Laurel emphasized that the new league’s schedule will adjust according to the schools’ respective calendars to avoid conflicts.

“We do understand that our participants come from the universities, these are student-athletes. So we also take to heart that they have to comply with their academic requirements. We arranged the schedule so that it will not be disruptive to their academics,” he said during the league’s launch in Parañaque City.

Fans may watch the games on Shakey’s social media pages, Facebook, YouTube, and for the first time, TikTok for full coverage.

Following in the footsteps of the inactive Philippine Super Liga and the NCAA, the SSL will also implement the challenge system, which gives teams a chance to have questionable referee calls overturned.

As of posting, the SSL has secured the commitment of 16 out of the two leagues’ 18 teams, and are just awaiting the answer of the UAAP’s Adamson Lady Falcons and UP Fighting Maroons. – Rappler.com