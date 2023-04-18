Shakey’s Super League expanding pre-season tournament to high school

TO THE GRASSROOTS. ACES Chairman Philip Juico, President and CEO Dr. Ian Laurel, and representatives of different UAAP and NCAA schools pose for a photo at the PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines – Seeing their role as an important one for grassroots development in volleyball, the Athletics Events and Sports Management, Incorporated (ACES) and pizza chain Shakey’s are set to launch the eponymous Girls Volleyball League on May 5.

“High school volleyball is part of the supply chain of volleyball…that is the production of goods from raw material stage up to the consumption [of the consumer,]” said ACES Chairman Philip Ella Juico.

“ACES and Shakey’s would like to serve as a critical aspect of the link of the conveyor belt, so to speak, to produce top-notch athletes,” he added.

The league, which will feature 16 teams comprised mostly of UAAP and NCAA schools, is set to hold serve at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Among the teams playing include UAAP girls’ champions NU, runners-up Adamson, UST, and NCAA squads EAC and Arellano.

Non-UAAP and NCAA teams are also joining the fray, including Bacolod Tay Tung, St. Clare, a team from Naga City, La Salle Lipa, and Kings Montessori in Quezon City.

There will be six matches a day to be held every weekend, and unlike the Shakey’s Super League Pre-season Collegiate Championship tournament, the high school tourney will not implement an “all-to-play” rule.

ACES President and CEO Dr. Ian Laurel is adamant that the organizers expand to the countryside to determine a provincial champion.

“Now that in their respective localities, they are aware of this tournament, I think for next year’s season, it will be possible to hold tournaments in these localities to really determine who are potentially good,” he remarked.

“This will serve as a trigger so that we can achieve that scenario that talents will arise from the provinces.” – Rappler.com