Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals kick off

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Amateur volleyball platform Shakey's Super League expands its reach to Visayas and Mindanao with the 2023 National Invitationals

MANILA, Philippines – The Shakey’s Super League (SSL) will expand its reach to a nationwide scope, opening its National Invitationals on Saturday, July 29, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Joining UAAP defending champion De La Salle University are Adamson University and the University of Santo Tomas, while NCAA queens College of St. Benilde will be accompanied by Lyceum of the Philippines University and the University of Perpetual Help.

Completing the 12 teams are Enderun College and La Salle University-Dasmariñas from Luzon; CESAFI champion University of San Jose Recoletos and University of Southern Philippines Foundation from the Visayas; and Notre Dame of Dadiangas University and Jose Maria College from Mindanao.

“It’s going to be an important tournament as we’re following through the mission of creating opportunities for young women aspirants. The future stars of the country will come from this tourney,” said Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. president and CEO Vic Gregorio on Friday, July 28.

“All the big names in Philippine women’s volleyball, at one point or another, will play in the Shakey’s Super League,” he added.

“We promise that Shakey’s will continue as long as it can to support women’s volleyball. We’re just as blessed and humbled that we’re given this chance.”

In the Saturday quadruple-header, Notre Dame will square off against Enderun at 9 am before the opening ceremony at 11.

La Salle and Perpetual will then battle at 12 pm, USJ-Recoletos against La Salle-Dasma at 2 pm, and Adamson against Jose Maria at 4 pm.

This will be the third conference of the pizza parlor-backed amateur league after the Girls’ Volleyball Invitational League won by California Academy and the Collegiate Pre-Season Championship won by National University.

“It’s one of the flagship programs of SSL featuring the top teams in the country,” said Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES) chief Ian Laurel.

“By initiating this, ACES and Shakey’s want to have other players in different areas of the country to have a platform. That’s what we’re hoping to achieve in this competition.” – Rappler.com