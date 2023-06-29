Cebuana connection: Rondina, Wong aim to elevate each other’s games for Choco Mucho

Sisi Rondina and Deanna Wong, two of Cebu's top volleyball products, hope to continue meshing their games together for Choco Mucho's benefit in the PVL Invitational Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Beach volleyball queen Sisi Rondina brought the heat back indoors for her PVL pro league debut as Choco Mucho followed her lead in a three-set dismantling of Farm Fresh on Thursday, June 29.

Orchestrating the offense right behind her is longtime Flying Titans setter Deanna Wong, who made up for a modest 8-excellent set line with 8 big points, 5 coming from services aces alone.

After the game, both former UAAP standouts couldn’t be any happier for each other’s performances, as Wong gushed about Rondina’s long-awaited arrival and their hometown connection finally paying off for Choco Mucho.

“It really makes me happy because Sisi’s another addition who can help the team,” Wong said in Filipino. “Actually, she was supposed to come over last year but it didn’t push through due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Now, I’m really grateful because we already talked about the idea of being teammates, with us both coming from our home province of Cebu,” added the Minglanilla native.

For Rondina, she said it was her personal mission to not only help Choco Mucho earn much-needed wins, but also elevate every setter she teams up with in her career.

“Honestly, I want Deanna to feel that she is a good setter,” said the pride of Compostela, Cebu in Filipino. “I want to make her feel that her plays are great as I try to score immediately.”

“I’m not able to spike well without my setters, so I want to make them feel that they’re good.”

Rondina admits she has some ways to go in terms of overall chemistry with the rest of the Flying Titans, but nonetheless promises she will do whatever she can to help.

“It wasn’t easy, but we just trusted the process and the program of coach Dante (Alinsunurin), and we just trusted one another,” the former Petron star added.

“We just enjoyed the game and hopefully, we’re able to carry this momentum throughout the conference and translate the coaches’ instructions to plays on the court.” – Rappler.com