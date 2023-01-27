Cignal starts Spikers’ Turf redemption tour with sweep; Cotabato blanks VNS

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers got off to a rousing start in their 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference campaign with a clean sweep of the Santa Rosa City Lions, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17, at the Paco Arena on Friday, January 27.
JP Bugaoan out-blocked the entire Santa Rosa squad with a game-high 5 rejections to add to his 10 attacks for a 15-point total as Wendel Miguel backstopped with 8 points in just two sets played.
National team star Marck Espejo scored 6 also in just two frames, while four other Cignal players chipped in 5 points apiece in the balanced scoring attack.
Anrie Bakil and Kevin Montemayor paced the Lions’ second straight loss with 9 points apiece as they now look forward for a possible breakthrough against the Philippine Navy Sealions on Friday, February 3, 3 pm. Cignal, meanwhile, faces the Imus Spikers that same day at 5:30 pm.
In the second game, the Cotabato Spikers also wasted no time in dispatching the VNS Griffins, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23, in its franchise debut.
Joshua Umandal led the way with 12 points, while fellow national team standout Rex Intal scored 9, scattering 4 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks on the stat sheet.
Jake Buslig tied Umandal with a game-high 12 points on 10 attacks and 2 aces, while captain Ron Medalla tallied 7 points in the loss.
Both Cotabato and VNS face a somewhat quick turnaround as the Spikers return to action on Wednesday, February 1, 3 pm, against the Philippine Army Troopers. The Griffins, meanwhile, seek a bounce-back win at 5:30 pm versus the Vanguard Volley Hitters. – Rappler.com
