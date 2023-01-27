Cignal starts Spikers’ Turf redemption tour with sweep; Cotabato blanks VNS

SKY-HIGH. Cignal's JP Bugaoan rises for a spike against the Santa Rosa City defense at the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

JP Bugaoan and Marck Espejo lead Cignal's Spikers' Turf Open Conference debut win against Santa Rosa, while Joshua Umandal and Rex Intal power the Cotabato Spikers through the VNS Griffins

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers got off to a rousing start in their 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference campaign with a clean sweep of the Santa Rosa City Lions, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17, at the Paco Arena on Friday, January 27.

JP Bugaoan out-blocked the entire Santa Rosa squad with a game-high 5 rejections to add to his 10 attacks for a 15-point total as Wendel Miguel backstopped with 8 points in just two sets played.

National team star Marck Espejo scored 6 also in just two frames, while four other Cignal players chipped in 5 points apiece in the balanced scoring attack.

Anrie Bakil and Kevin Montemayor paced the Lions’ second straight loss with 9 points apiece as they now look forward for a possible breakthrough against the Philippine Navy Sealions on Friday, February 3, 3 pm. Cignal, meanwhile, faces the Imus Spikers that same day at 5:30 pm.

In the second game, the Cotabato Spikers also wasted no time in dispatching the VNS Griffins, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23, in its franchise debut.

Joshua Umandal led the way with 12 points, while fellow national team standout Rex Intal scored 9, scattering 4 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks on the stat sheet.

Jake Buslig tied Umandal with a game-high 12 points on 10 attacks and 2 aces, while captain Ron Medalla tallied 7 points in the loss.

Both Cotabato and VNS face a somewhat quick turnaround as the Spikers return to action on Wednesday, February 1, 3 pm, against the Philippine Army Troopers. The Griffins, meanwhile, seek a bounce-back win at 5:30 pm versus the Vanguard Volley Hitters. – Rappler.com