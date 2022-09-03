Espejo shows off in 2-set barrage as Cignal sweeps Army; VNS survives Sta. Rosa

Marck Espejo and the Cignal HD Spikers at the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

Marck Espejo again proves he is a cut above the rest in Cignal's rout of the Army while VNS One-Alicia stuns Santa Rosa in a 5-set turnaround at the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers continued their dominant run through the 2022 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference after dominating the Philippine Army Troopers in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 sweep at the Paco Arena on Saturday, September 3.

National team star spiker Marck Espejo again showed off in limited time with 12 points off 8 attacks and 4 blocks in just the first two sets.

JP Bugaoan also rolled to a game-high 4 blocks in a 9-point finish while captain Ysay Marasigan scored 8 to help push the defending champions to a 2-0 start with no sets dropped yet.

Patrick John Rojas and Benjaylo Labide each had 9 points in the sorry loss that dropped the Army to a 0-2 slate.

Meanwhile, the VNS One-Alicia Griffins pulled off their second straight five-set heist after surviving the Santa Rosa City Lions, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 30-28, 15-13, for a 2-0 start.

Ben San Andres carried the offense with 24 points off 21 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace, while Uriel Mendoza scored 12 in the thrilling come-from-behind win.

Jade Disquitado topscored with 25 points off 23 attacks and 2 blocks in the heartbreaking loss as Kris Hernandez backstopped the effort with 17 points for the 0-2 Santa Rosa side.

Cignal shoots for its third straight win on Thursday, September 8, 2:30 pm, against fellow unbeaten team VNS while the Army guns for a breakthrough that same day at 5:30 pm in an Armed Forces clash against the PGJC Navy Sealions.

Santa Rosa aims to recover from Saturday’s stunning loss with a quick bounce-back opportunity on Tuesday, September 6, 5:30 pm, against another winless squad, the Ateneo-Fudgee Barr Blue Eagles. – Rappler.com