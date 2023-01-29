Imus rolls to dominant Air Force sweep; Iloilo keeps champ NU winless

UNBEATEN. Louie Ramirez celebrates with his Imus Spikers teammates at the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

Louie Ramirez leads the Imus Spikers to a dominant Spikers' Turf win over the Philippine Air Force, while Jade Disquitado tows Iloilo to a hard-earned sweep of NU Team B

MANILA, Philippines – The Imus Spikers rolled to their second straight win in the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference off a dominant rout of the Philippine Air Force Jet Spikers, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13, at the Paco Arena on Sunday, January 29.

Louie Ramirez led the easy win with 16 points off 13 attacks and 3 aces, while Hero Austria scored 13 off 11 spikes.

Ish Polvorosa dictated the offense with 14 excellent sets as Imus rose to 2-0 in the new season.

Ranran Abdilla paced the forgettable loss with 12 points, all off attacks, with no one else scoring more than 5 as the Air Force crashed to a 0-2 start.

In the second game, the defending champion NU-Archipelago Builders showed a better fight, but nonetheless got blanked as D’ Navigators Iloilo earned their way to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 win to tie Imus with a 2-0 record.

Jade Disquitado was the game’s lone double-digit scorer as he finished with 16 points off 14 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, while John Michael Apolinario displayed top-notch playmaking with 22 excellent sets in just three frames played.

Mac Arvin Bandola paced NU’s Team B with 8 points as Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Joseph Bello, and Jan Abanilla each added 6 points to the losing cause on the way to a 0-2 record.

Iloilo shoots for its third straight win on Sunday, February 5, 3 pm, against the VNS Griffins, while NU and the Air Force both shoot for a breakthrough at 5:30 pm.

Imus, meanwhile, will face an early litmus test on Wednesday, February 3, 5:30 pm as it takes on the stacked Cignal HD Spikers. – Rappler.com