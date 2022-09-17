Mighty NU boots Ateneo from Spikers’ Turf semis race; Navy downs VNS

National team setter Joshua Retamar refuses to ease up in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference as semifinals-bound NU sends fellow UAAP team Ateneo crashing out of playoff contention

MANILA, Philippines – NU-Sta. Elena showed no mercy over its fellow UAAP team Ateneo-Fudgee Barr as it rolled to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 sweep in the 2022 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena on Saturday, September 17.

Despite being already assured of a semifinals slot, Joshua Retamar still went all-out for the Nationals with 13 excellent sets and 5 points off 3 attacks and 2 blocks.

Nico Almendras and Mike Buddin each scored 10 for an NU side already looking forward to a huge title contender showdown against defending champion Cignal on Tuesday, September 20, 5:30 pm.

Jian Salarzon led the Blue Eagles’ last stand with 10 points off 9 attacks and 1 block. Kennedy Batas added 8 points in the conference-ending loss, while James Licauco tallied 11 excellent sets.

In the first game of the double-header, the semis-bound PGJC-Navy further boosted its momentum with a four-set win over reeling VNS-One Alicia, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.

Four Sealion stalwarts scored in double figures this game, led by captain Greg Dolor’s 17 points off 14 attacks and 3 blocks. Jao Umandal chipped in 16 points as the Navy heads to its final elimination round match on Tuesday, 11:30 am, against Santa Rosa City.

Ben San Andres and Uriel Mendoza each scored 12 in the tough loss as the Griffins now prepare to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot against the Philippine Army on Tuesday, 2:30 pm.

Should VNS lose its last assignment against the Army and Santa Rosa upsets the Navy, a three-team logjam will occur at the fourth spot, and the rights to the last semis slot will be determined by tiebreaker points. – Rappler.com