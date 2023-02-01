VNS sweeps Vanguard after 30-point set 2 escape; Cotabato fends off Army in 4

VNS scores a hard-earned breakthrough at the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference with an extended sweep of Vanguard, while Cotabato downs the Army for a 2-0 start

MANILA, Philippines – The VNS Griffins broke through in the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference the hard way after downing the feisty Vanguard Volley Hitters in an extended sweep, 25-18, 30-28, 26-24, at the Paco Arena on Wednesday, February 1.

VNS captain Ron Medalla led the balanced attack with 11 points, all off attacks, while Jeremy Pedrosa and Philip Bagalay each scored 9, with the latter reaching the mark in just the last two sets.

Vince Abrot saw his 18-point game go to waste as Vanguard dropped to a 1-1 record in the early season, tying VNS in the process. No other Volley Hitter scored more than 4 in the close loss.

In the first game of the double-header, the Cotabato Spikers stayed unbeaten after a four-set conquest of the Philippine Army Troopers, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24.

Jau Umandal led all scorers with 17 points off 13 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, followed up by 12 points and 12 excellent receptions from Edward Camposano. Kris Cian Silang steered the offense with 18 excellent sets as Cotabato rose to a 2-0 slate, tied with Imus and Iloilo.

Army captain Benjaylo Labide paced the losing cause with 14 points off 12 attacks and 2 aces, as PJ Rojas backstopped the effort with 12 points for the 1-1 Troopers.

Cotabato aims to extend its winning momentum to three straight games as it takes on the winless Santa Rosa City Lions on Wednesday, February 8, 5:30 pm, while the Army and Vanguard both shoot for a bounce-back outing at the 3 pm matinee.

VNS will have an earlier chance to start a new winning streak as it takes on unbeaten D’ Navigators Iloilo on Sunday, February 5, 3pm. – Rappler.com