16 teams ready to serve up HS volleyball action

Provincial teams mix it up with UAAP and NCAA squads as the Shakey's Girls Volleyball Invitational League unfolds

MANILA, Philippines – A full slate of 16 teams mix it up in the inaugural staging of the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL), holding first serve on Sunday, May 7, at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

After the success of the Shakey’s Super League collegiate preseason tournament, popular demand led to the reintroduction of the league, a venture between the pizza chain and Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc., (ACES).

“We’re very happy again to be involved in the future of Philippine volleyball. It’s almost like a full circle. I see the future of Philippine volleyball here and we’re grateful to partner with ACES once again,” said Shakey’s president and CEO Vic Gregorio during its introductory press conference on Wednesday, May 3.

“We assure that we’ll be doing everything we can to put the spotlight on these young players and teams,” he added.

Joining reigning UAAP girls’ champions NU-Nazareth School are UST, Adamson, La Salle Zobel, and FEU-Diliman.

NCAA schools are also involved, among them Arellano, EAC-ICA, Perpetual, and invitees Gracel Christian College Foundation (Taguig), King’s Montessori School (Quezon City), and St. Clare Caloocan.

Provincial teams complete the list, headed by California Academy (Antipolo, Rizal), Tay Tung High School (Bacolod), La Salle Lipa (Batangas), Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite, and Naga College Academy.

The Bacolod-based institution, which features some of the best from the Visayas, will stay in Manila for the duration of the tournament.

Play dates will feature six games a day, albeit shorter due to the maximum duration of three sets.

All 16 teams will be grouped into four pools, with the top two squads advancing to the knockout quarters, semis, and finals.

Playoff matches will be reverted to the customary five sets, with the challenge system to be used in the finals.

Games will be aired on Plus Network, and will be livestreamed on its Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok pages.

Shakey’s Philippines and the SSL Facebook pages will also carry live programming, as well as CNN Philippines on a live basis for select games and Solar Sports on tape delay.

“This will serve as a conveyor belt that will lead to college and the future of the Philippines,” said ACES chairman Philip Ella Juico.

“The chain could only go strong as its weakest link, so improving Philippine volleyball, the high school ranks play a key role and later on, the primary level.” – Rappler.com