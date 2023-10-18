8 pioneer teams unveiled as Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association kicks off

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Eight teams will duke it out for the inaugural title of the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) as the new league comes off the wraps on Sunday, October 22, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Bacoor, Biñan, Caloocan, Marikina, Nasipit, Negros Oriental, San Juan, and Rizal were introduced as the pioneer teams of the league founded by Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

“This is a community-based league,” said MPVA commissioner Mike Tavera in a press conference at Club Filipino in San Juan City on Wednesday, October 18. “We’re trying to source out players from different cities, different provinces.”

Manila, Bulacan, and Quezon City were introduced as prospective teams when the MPVA announced its launch in September, but Tuvera said they withdrew due to time constraints.

“Because of the short time for preparation, they deferred from joining. But next season, they will join for sure. And there will be more teams next season,” said Tavera.

Much like the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League that is also founded by Pacquiao, the MPVA aims to provide unheralded players exposure.

“We have a lot of talent not just in Metro Manila but all over the Philippines. There are a lot of outstanding players who do not have a platform,” said MPVA general counsel Glen Gacal.

“[Pacquiao] wants a platform for everyone, especially in the world of volleyball.”

Several teams have tapped former pros and current collegiate players to bolster their rosters.

Former professional players who will see action include May Macatuno (Cignal HD Spikers, Foton Tornadoes, and Generika Lifesavers) and Shannen Palec (Choco Mucho Titans and Quezon City Gerflor Defenders).

The inaugural season will run until December.

Pacquiao is expected to attend the opening day, which will see Caloocan battle Negros Oriental in the first game and San Juan take on Rizal in the second match. – Rappler.com