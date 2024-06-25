La Salle’s Gagate, Coronel impress on Day 1 of PVL Draft Combine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP CHOICE. Thea Gagate goes through the PVL Draft Combine.

Thea Gagate, the projected first overall pick in the PVL Rookie Draft, and La Salle teammate Julia Coronel live up to their top billing with leading numbers in the Draft Combine

MANILA, Philippines – Even the numbers show why the La Salle stars are favored heading into the inaugural Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft on July 8.

Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel, who helped power La Salle to the UAAP championship last year, impressed on Day 1 of the PVL Draft Combine on Tuesday, June 25.

Gagate, projected as the first overall pick by ZUS Coffee, topped all 47 hopefuls in the vertical jump with approach, tallying 317cm. She’s also the tallest at 189cm (6-foot-2) and boasts the longest wingspan at 185cm (6 feet).

Coronel impressed with her leaping abilities, topping the standard vertical jump at 70.56cm. The La Salle setter also ranked second in the vertical jump with approach (316cm) and standing broad jump (248.9cm).

Brock University alumna Aleiah Torres, a libero, excelled in several tests, achieving a group-best 50 reps in the one-minute pushup and recording the fastest time in the modified agility T-test with 5.98 seconds.

Adamson setter Angelica Alcantara was the fastest in the 60-meter shuttle run, completing the course in just 14.01 seconds.

Pierre Abellana, a wing spiker from University of Santo Tomas, also performed well, leading in pushups (43 reps), standing vertical jump (25 inches), and 60m shuttle run (14.35 seconds).

The shortest draft applicant is Lian Macasiray, a former libero from DLSU-Dasmariñas who stands at 148cm (4-foot-8).

During the morning session, where 11 free agents showcased their skills for direct hiring consideration, Mer Jauculan, formerly of Strong Group, stood out.

Jauculan, a 5-foot-4 spiker, topped five of the six tests, including 50 reps in the one-minute push-up, 32.18 inches in the standing vertical jump, 265 cm in the standing broad jump, 6.67 seconds in the modified agility t-test, and 14.34 seconds in the 60-meter shuttle run.

Other participating free agents were Judith Abil, Jan Cane, Chumcee Caole, Lhara Clavano, Dana del Rosario, Cathrina Dizon, Sheeka Espinosa, Elaine Juanillo, Pia Sarmiento, and Menchie Tubiera.

Day 2 on Wednesday, June 26, will see all the draft hopefuls and free agents compete in scrimmage matches. – Rappler.com