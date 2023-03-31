Tots Carlos in disbelief with 3rd PVL MVP; Alyssa Valdez not surprised with record win

RAKING IN. Tots Carlos holds up the 2023 PVL MVP and Best Outside Hitter trophies

Creamline star spiker Tots Carlos wins a record third PVL MVP award despite a position change, tying Alyssa Valdez who is not the least bit surprised with her teammate's newest accolade

MANILA, Philippines – In a span of one year, Creamline star spiker Tots Carlos has won her third Premier Volleyball League (PVL) MVP award, tying teammate Alyssa Valdez for most in league history at the conclusion of the 2023 All-Filipino Conference last Thursday, March 30.

The former UP standout achieved the feat despite changing from her natural opposite hitter position to outside hitter to accommodate the loss of Valdez to a major knee injury that she has not yet returned from.

That’s why Carlos was in clear disbelief when her name was called again for the top individual honor after the Cool Smashers completed a finals comeback against Petro Gazz to win their fourth All-Filipino title.

“I really couldn’t believe it, that’s why I was so speechless earlier. I think it’s just due to the big trust the coaches have to change my position and that’s a really big thing for me that the coaches know I can play the position well,” she said in Filipino.

“But I always keep saying, we’re not focused on individual awards. We’re always looking for a team goal. I’m just grateful for the support of my teammates because without the people around me, I wouldn’t get this award.”

PVL | WATCH:



Tots Carlos and Jia de Guzman react to winning the #PVL2023 All-Filipino Conference MVP and Finals MVP, respectively. pic.twitter.com/t4vKlriRr3 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 30, 2023

As shocked as Carlos was, Valdez on the other hand, was not the least bit surprised. “Maybe in the next conference, Tots can be a libero or setter,” the other three-time MVP joked.

Turning serious, she continued, “She’s been amazing since her UAAP days. No doubt she can easily perform well in any position and I think it’s just so nice to see that she’s really willing to help the team. That’s one of the most important things. If you’re willing, your talent will always shine.”

PVL | WATCH:



Three-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos shares her thoughts on winning the top individual award once again despite changing position from opposite to outside hitter.#PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/TP9SNXkER8 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 30, 2023

Not only was Carlos thrust into Valdez’s spot in Creamline’s All-Filipino title defense campaign, but she was also coming off a forgettable 2022 Reinforced Conference run where she was benched to make room for import Yeliz Basa, thus snapping an MVP Grand Slam bid.

Despite the huge changes in her role in such a short time, Carlos came out guns blazing like she always does when her name is called, and it paid huge dividends for the Cool Smashers’ redemption tour.

“She was really into it, and whatever the team needed, she did it. That’s when you see growth and maturity in a player,” said Valdez. “For sure, Tots has a lot more to achieve not just here in the Philippines, but internationally as well.” – Rappler.com