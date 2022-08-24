Tots Carlos relishes taking on world’s best in national team debut at AVC Cup

DAZZLING DEBUT. Tots Carlos (right) stars for the Philippine women's volleyball team at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women.

'I'm super happy because I've been really wanting to play against the best players in the world,' says Tots Carlos as she shines in her Philippine team debut stint

MANILA, Philippines – After a long wait, Tots Carlos finally gets to savor her first stint with the Philippine women’s volleyball team at the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women.

So far, it looks like the wait was well worth it for the two-time Premier Volleyball League (PVL) MVP.

Following a 9-point debut against perennial Southeast Asian (SEA) Games contender Vietnam, where she scored 6 points in the heartbreaking 29-31 third-set loss, Carlos continued her offensive streak with a 15-point topscoring effort against the towering five-time AVC champion China last Tuesday, August 23.

Even though the Philippines lost in another sweep for a 0-2 record, the feisty Filipinas made the Chinese work for every point, and Carlos relished every moment and lesson learned on the court.

“I’m super happy because I’ve been really wanting to play against the best players in the world. It’s still about the learning experience and that’s what I’m chasing here,” she said after the game. “I’m happy I’m with my [Creamline] home team and we really gave our best in this game.”

As the Philippines continues to fight for a quarterfinal spot without dengue-stricken superstar Alyssa Valdez, Carlos is ecstatic that she and the rest of her teammates continued to step up in the face of Asia’s volleyball elite despite still searching for a breakthrough win.

“What’s good with this team is we know our roles and we accept the challenges and responsibilities thrown at us,” she said. “In terms of confidence, I think the team can really fight.”

“We’re all about the team mantra of good vibes. As [Michele Gumabao] said, us being a family is what will carry us here. We’re family and we know that we support one another.”

Carlos and the rest of the Philippine team now carries much needed momentum as they aim for a first win against Iran on Wednesday, August 24, and South Korea on Thursday, August 25. – Rappler.com