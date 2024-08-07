US women prepare for ‘dogfight’ with eternal volleyball rivals Brazil

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Team United States celebrate after winning in the Paris 2024 Olympics women's volleyball quarterfinals, beating Poland in the South Paris Arena 1, Paris, France on August 06, 2024.

PARIS, France – The United States and Brazil are two titans in Olympic women’s volleyball, having contested three of the last four gold medal matches, but on Thursday they will meet in what promises to be a tantalizing semi-final clash at the South Paris Arena 1.

The US beat Brazil in straight sets at the Tokyo Games three years ago to claim gold, but the South American side had won back-to-back golds in Beijing and London.

Brazil are ranked number two in the world and veteran coach Ze Roberto, who has been at the helm for over two decades, is seeking a fourth medal as women’s coach and fifth overall, having coached the men’s team to the top of the podium in 1992.

“They’re playing beautiful volleyball right now. It is a program we have a lot of respect for and I’m excited,” American Andrea Drews said of Brazil after she starred in Tuesday’s US quarter-final win over Poland.

“Any day we can earn another day in this jersey is a blessing. I know we’re going to bring our best for a dogfight and continue to try and build on what we’re doing here. There’s a sense of now or never.”

While the US have dropped five sets in Paris, Brazil charged into the knockouts as the only team not to drop one. They continued that trend in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over the Dominican Republic.

“We’ve dropped a lot and been able to come back on top,” American middle blocker Haleigh Washington said.

“I like a little adversity and I always love playing Brazil. They’re always so competitive, they have a ton of fans here, so the atmosphere is going to be electric.”

Although they were in different groups, the US and Brazil have already played each other once in Paris after American coach Karch Kiraly invited their opponents for a warm-up match at USA’s training center before the opening ceremony.

“They came and we played them quite evenly, so that was really encouraging for us,” Kiraly said.

“They are playing really good volleyball right now. They’re going to be a handful. We’re excited because we feel like we’re just getting going here.”

Brazil’s Ana Cristina de Souza said she was proud of her teammates after they progressed to the semi-finals and the outside hitter, who is dreaming of a gold medal, is not short on confidence.

“We know that we have a big goal in front of us. Now the harder part starts,” she said.

“We are fighting for the gold medal that is coming.”

The winners will face either Turkey or Italy in the final. – Rappler.com